I pull into the park district lot, rain pelting against the windshield, and as usual there are no

spaces available near the building entrance so I make a bee line toward a spot at the far end

where I’ll tuck in next to a hulking black Suburban displaying both a Wisconsin badger logo and

a tiger-striped Princeton decal leading me to wonder if badgers and tigers could coexist, but

meanwhile I inch into the space cautiously because the car flanking my passenger side has its

door propped open as an old man rummages around in the back seat, so I heave my tackle box

filled with oil paint out of the wayback and wrestle with the giant canvas which I have wrapped

in plastic to shield it from weather and prying eyes, but just as I place everything on the wet

pavement in order to dig out the repurposed diaper bag that holds my brushes, rags and

turpenoid, the old man next to me starts talking which is a little disconcerting because I’d really

like to get inside before the wind whips up further and turns my canvas into a sail, but I pause

because my mother always taught me to be kind to strangers unless they were old men in cars,

but this guy isn’t beckoning me near with the promise of a Snickers bar so I wait as he sifts

through his belongings and announces, with his head buried in the trunk, that he’s a little

nervous because he’s never been to an art class before and since I am the only one within

shouting distance I assume the comment is directed at me, so I wait there, bag straps

crisscrossing my body, a cartoon character disappearing beneath a pile of luggage, but I ask

him if he needs help getting oriented and although he just keeps to his running monologue I

take that as a ‘yes’ as the rain begins to drip off the tip of my nose, and when finally, he has

gathered himself and emerges from the depths of the vehicle a little discombobulated but

holding one small box and a large plastic bag, we trudge along side by side heading toward

the building until I veer off the path finding a hidden side door, a shortcut, and prop my body

against the door jam as my companion hobbles into the dry back corridors of the rec center, I

find myself assessing his stamina to see if he can make it up the flight of stairs to the art area

directly above us or should we walk the length of the building to the elevator, but based on his

incessant chatter I judge his lung capacity to be sound and, by extension, the rest of him, so I

encourage him up the stairs while he chats about his dog and his daughter in Cleveland, and

by now we are within spitting distance of our goal and as I throw my body against the last door, I

can feel the pull of the classrooms just a few feet away but my companion is now shouting a

wheezy question as he mounts the stairs, asking me if I like to read which makes me smile, I

hope in a kindly way, as I marvel at how this guy is chock full of non-sequiturs but I reply that

yes, I do like to read, at which point he pauses on the stairs and I fantasize about jettisoning

my hundred pounds of oils and repositioning the diaper bag strap which is threatening to wear

a permanent groove in my shoulder but he is leaning heavily against the handrail while yanking

a book from his plastic bag, and he pulls himself to the top step where he extends his hand

saying here, you might like this and I heft the hardcover copy of Unbroken by Laura Hillenbrand

and say a silent prayer of thanks that he hadn’t handed it off at the base of the stairs, and think

that he should keep this expensive item for himself, but no, he’d received three copies recently

for his birthday, causing me to wonder why so many had deemed it the perfect gift, could it be

his connection to that time period? – and, if so, had I just led a 95-year-old World War Two vet

on a forced march up a flight of stairs just to save myself the interminable walk to the elevator,

so I wince a little not just because I have now lost all feeling in my right arm, but also because I

blame myself for doing what was expedient, but at long last we are standing in the corridor with

the art room doors flung wide in welcome, so I ask him what class he’s taking and usher him to

the threshold and as he enters he turns, making eye contact for the the first time, thanking me

for being so kind, as I cradle his book in my arms.

Jane Donaldson grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts and currently lives in Wilmette IL. This is her first published piece which was written as a response to a one-sentence prompt.

